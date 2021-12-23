Fulton County
Marriage Licenses
David Patterson, 40, Delta, ironworker and Lindsey Randolph, 35, optometry technician.
Michael Cunningham, 47, Wauseon, truck driver and April Heiman, 42, factory worker.
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Constance Wilson, Swanton, vs. Jerry St. Clair Jr., Beaver Dam, Ky. URESA.
Angel Murry, Toledo, vs. Jerry St. Clair Jr., Beaver Dam, Ky. URESA.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Dillan Cole, Delta. Other civil.
Tyrone O’Brien, Wauseon, and Amanda O’Brien. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
German Township —
Rodney and Deborah Roth to Andrew and Jamie Zagarella, 813 Murbach St., Archbold.
Anthony Baden to Jessica and Pedro Salas, 918 Monterey Court, Archbold.
CRK Properties, LLC to Four Daughters Holdings, LLC, 203 E. Lugbill Road, Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Elizabeth Miller to Billy and Rebecca Meyer, 770 Pine St., Wauseon.
William and Kristi Bowser to Joseph Simon and Nichole Bailey, 15775 County Road H, Wauseon.
Cheryl Tremblay to Justin Schmucker, 18751 County Road F, Wauseon.
William Sigg and Donna Grieser to Devin and Samantha Flip, 3825 County Road 12, Wauseon.
Dover Glen Development, LTD to Dover Glen Partners, LLC, 14900 County Road H, Wauseon.
Dover Glen Development, LTD to Dover Glen Partners, LLC, County Road H, Wauseon.
William and Shirley Sigg to Azteca Mexican Store Restaurant, 333 Madison St., Wauseon.
Keith and Melissa Mann to Jack Wyckhouse & Tiffany Kruse, 507 Cherry St., Wauseon.
