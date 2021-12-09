Fulton County

Common Pleas Court

On the docket

First Bank of Ohio, Tiffin, vs. John Whitehead, Swanton. Other civil.

Jessee Donnett, Wauseon, vs. Ohio Department of Public Services, Columbus. Administrative appeal.

Anika Fields, Swanton, vs. Gary Wengert Jr., unknown address. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Marsha Stewart to Braydon & Hannah Meck, 24350 U.S. 20A, Archbold.

Raymond Moden to Ian Armstrong, 09818 County Road 17-3, Wauseon.

Merila Guilford, trustee, to Michael Konwinski, 13348 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.

Anew Partners, LTD to Jacob & Georgia Schnitkey, 130 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.

German Township —

Mariah Short & Alexander Hurst to Chaz Wheatley, 205 Vine St., Archbold.

Mark & Laura Bronson to Robin Henricks, 07252 County Road 23 and Wood Street, Archbold.

