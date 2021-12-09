Fulton County
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
First Bank of Ohio, Tiffin, vs. John Whitehead, Swanton. Other civil.
Jessee Donnett, Wauseon, vs. Ohio Department of Public Services, Columbus. Administrative appeal.
Anika Fields, Swanton, vs. Gary Wengert Jr., unknown address. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Marsha Stewart to Braydon & Hannah Meck, 24350 U.S. 20A, Archbold.
Raymond Moden to Ian Armstrong, 09818 County Road 17-3, Wauseon.
Merila Guilford, trustee, to Michael Konwinski, 13348 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
Anew Partners, LTD to Jacob & Georgia Schnitkey, 130 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Mariah Short & Alexander Hurst to Chaz Wheatley, 205 Vine St., Archbold.
Mark & Laura Bronson to Robin Henricks, 07252 County Road 23 and Wood Street, Archbold.
Marsha Stewart to Braydon & Hannah Meck, 24350 U.S. 20A, Archbold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.