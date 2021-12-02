Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Devin Galbraith, 30, welder fabricator, and Brandi Brown, 30, Wauseon, beautician.
Brock Bates, 30, Delta, management, and Begum Gocmen, 30, Perrysburg, nurse practitioner.
Collin Vollmar, 24, Archbold, laborer, and Emily Trisel, 25, Archbold, athletic trainer.
Vincent Marino, 44, Delta, real estate agent, and Taryn Schmitz, 36, Delta, banking management.
Chase Conrad, 24, Delta, IT, and Bobbie Lantz, 33, Delta, nurse.
Bryce Conklin, 22, Archbold, videographer, and Anna Thomas, 19, Wauseon, web developer.
Daniel Kessler, 52, Liberty Center, tool maker, and Karen Engler, 58, Liberty Center, office manager.
Justin Traxler, 37, Wauseon, processing engineer, and Lesley Gaydosh, 52, Wauseon, unemployed.
Mitchell Ward, 32, Wauseon, retail, and Morgan Pendleton, 28, Wauseon, teacher.
Blake Valentine, 21, Wauseon, unemployed, and Aaliyah Carpenter, 22, Wauseon, unemployed.
Justin Black, 35, Wayne, Mich., fabrication, and Robin Cudney, 33, Wayne, Mich., insurance verification.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Serena Whitman, Toledo, vs. Walmart Inc., Wauseon. Workers compensation.
Roderick Roberts, plaintiff vs Anne Grady Corporation, Holland, defendant. Worker’s compensation.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, plaintiff vs Ronald Replogle, Swanton, defendant. Other civil.
Vincent Eitniear, Defiance, plaintiff vs Jan H. Stamm, Wauseon, defendant. Other civil.
Amber Ross-Morgan, Fayette, plaintiff vs Charles Thornburg, Stryker. Other civil.
Jami Whitten, Delta, plaintiff vs Zachary Whitten, Stryker, defendant. Divorce.
Deborah Sparks, Wauseon, plaintiff vs Todd Sparks, Stryker, defendant. Divorce.
Carrie Smith, Perrysburg, and Larry Smith, Fayette, petitioners. Dissolution.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Richard & Vickie Kaullen to Matthew Sheek, 720 Pine St., Wauseon.
Nichole Boger, trustee, to Herbie & Teresa Harvey, 14810 County Road 16, Wauseon.
Judith Rossman to Catherine Royal, 17802 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
Carol Brandyberry to Jeremy Tedrow, U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
Camden Baumer to Tera Williams, 240 Grant St., Wauseon.
Alan & Bethany Albright to Polly Albright, 650 Wood St., Wauseon.
Lawrence & Wendy Hite to Leslie Tansel, 13417 County Road D, Wauseon.
