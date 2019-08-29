Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Caleb Torrez, 27, Wauseon, phlebotomist, and Jennifer Vogel, 28, Wauseon, lab technician.
Marcus Baun, 33, Delta, supervisor, and Mackenzie Dowling, 27, Delta, graphic designer.
Augustus Bill, 25, Wauseon, laborer, and Danielle Saaf, 20, Wauseon, secretary.
Bruce Persons, 32, Frederick, Md., clergy, and Carrie Nofziger, 34, Frederick, Md., interpreter.
John Borcherdt, 29, Wauseon, police officer, and Michaela Ford, 24, Erie, Mich., nurse assistant.
Grant Schaffner, 21, Fayette, police officer, and Felicity Jackson, 20. West Unity, barista.
Aaron Traxler, 33, Jasper, Mich., manufacturing, and Ashlynn Krohn, 30, Wauseon, manufacturing.
Richard Grandowicz, Jr., 58, Wauseon, factory/retired, and Joy Chamberlin, 59, Wauseon, ER unit secretary.
Abraham Reyes Perez, 26, Wauseon, laborer, and Andrade Hernandez, 23, Wauseon, employee.
Aaron Mahnke, 31, Wauseon, field manager, and Abigail Kehres, 25, Wauseon, consultant.
Eric Tremaine, 37, Fayette, no occupation listed, and Tanna Bolden, 31, Fayette, CNA.
Harold Conn, 36, Morenci, Mich., truck driver, and Tasha Wolf, 33, Morenci, Mich., restaurant owner.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Fidelia Hernandez-Cruz, Bowling Green, vs. Miguel Nunez-Cruz, Huixtla, Mexico. Divorce.
Brianne Baden, Archbold, vs. Anthony Baden, Ridgeville Corners. Divorce.
Heather Starkweather, Wauseon, vs. Eric Parker Jr., Wauseon. Other civil.
Adrienne Mullins, Swanton, and Brian Phillips, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.
Friendly Finance Corp., Baltimore, Md., vs. Angela Bergeon, Swanton. Other civil.
Lois Bernholtz, Delta, vs. Brian Bernholtz, Delta. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Roxie Lewandowski, Niota, Tenn., vs. Anthony Lewandowski, Wauseon. Foreign support.
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., vs. Ricardo Garcia, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. James Gombash, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Christopher Nawrocki II, address unavailable. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Audrey Smith to Nicholas and Jenelle McCarthy, 15206 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
Stacy and Georgeana Duncan to The Brown Bag Market, County Road A-C, Wauseon.
Elizabeth Spiess to Emily Wyatt, 618 E. Elm St., Wauseon.
Lucy MacLeod to Alison Neuenschwander, 627 Vine St., Wauseon.
Neva Beck, trustee, to Brent Miller, trustee, 287 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Robert Wyse, successor trustee, to Anthony and April Stidham, 720 Spruce St., Wauseon.
John and Patricia Kuszmaul to Zachary Winzeler and Jennifer Fruchey 16700 County Road L, Wauseon.
Robert Volkman to Mark and Amanda VanDeilen, 14570 County Road B, Wauseon.
Larry and Susan Brown to Christopher and Sara Brown, 13150 Deer Run, Wauseon.
Arthur and Paula Miller to Steven and Allma Miller, 840 Pine St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Brittani McConkey to Matthew Hulbert and Morgan Nofziger, 07204 County Road 23, Archbold.
Kenneth Wyse to Caleb Wyse, 107 Charles St., Archbold.
Thomas and Linda Ross to Richard and Jennifer Meyer, 201 Park St., Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Michael Miles, Edon, and Shayanna Miles, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Emily Bowen, Bryan, and John Bowen III, Waldron, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
Brenda Montague, Pioneer, and Michael Montague, Fayette. Dissolution of marriage.
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, vs. James Pontious, Pioneer, and Rosann Pontious, Bowling Green. Foreclosure.
NTL Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-3, Norcross, Ga, vs. Tia Hanna and George Hanna of Bryan. Money judgment.
Melody Moore, Bryan, vs. Walmart Stores East Inc., Columbus, and Available Asphalt & Contracting LLC, Pacific, Mo. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Kathleen Martin, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
126 Properties LLC to 595 Properties Ltd., 122 E. High St.
Bonnie Kimpling-Kelly to Russell and Beverly Davies, 1024 Buffalo Road.
James Killian to Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation, 315 N. Lebanon St.
Trevor and Mahryha Lawson to Thomas and Kathleen Foster, 132 S. Lebanon St.
Miok Rupp to Martin and Priscilla Petrosky, 344 Connie St.
Robert Delbecq to Nadine Lewis, 514 Winter Forest Circle.
Jennifer Connor to Miranda Jean Pegorch, 440 E. Wilson St.
Kari Robaszkiewicz to Linda Hammer, 927 S. Allen St.
Nadine Lewis to Trevor and Mahryha Lawson, 341 Arthur Drive.
Arnoldus Dekleijne and Antonia Petronella to Tyson and Darian Schnitkey, 120 Amy Drive.
Tara Brown to Tyrel and Amber Frazer, 333 Lawndale Drive.
Stryker Village —
Short c/o Daniel Rethmel to Daniel Rethmel, 118 N. Depot St.
Pulaski Township —
Samuel and Kay Byroads to Heather Brillhart and Rachel White, trustees, 131 Galena Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.