Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Dean Buckenmeyer, 68, Archbold, machine operator, and Jane Gabuelo, 55, Pampanga, Mexico, unemployed.

Joshua Anders, 31, Wauseon, plumber, and Stephanie Simkins, 38, utility technician.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Demorrio Cockrell, Napoleon, and Jennifer Clendenin, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.

Thomas Rufenacht, Archbold, and Channon Rufenacht, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.

Keegan Mack, Wauseon, and Brianna Mack, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.

James Daniel, Swanton, vs. Haas Door Co., Wauseon. Worker’s compensation.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Cleo Rosales to 445 W. Airport, LLC, 445 Airport, Wauseon.

Tyler Gary to Ryan France, 208 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Larry Pennington to Gary and Mandy Beier, 14476 County Road 14-2, Wauseon.

Marshall Harbour, trustee, to Nathan and Rachel Lames, 13979 County Road 16, Wauseon.

German Township —

Kyle and Tara Brodbeck to Jason and Andrea Mull, 401 Quail Run, Archbold.

