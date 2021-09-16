Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Ronald Buehrer Jr., 29, factory, and Jenna Brink, 30, homemaker, both of Delta.
StevenBender,42, disabled veteran, and Natishia Johnson, 42, health care technician, both of Wauseon.
Michael Cargle, 39, maintenance, and Adriene Emmons, 35, sales consultant, both of Archbold.
Michael O’Brien, 37, Delta, store manager, and Deana Robinson, 37, customer service representative.
Jacob Law, 38, ironworker, and Katherine Hoff, 38, student, both of Wauseon.
Alexi Neumann, 25, operator technician, and Erica VanLocke, 24, RN, both of Lyons.
Zachariah Whitaker, 33, landscaper, and Chelsea Taylor, 28, homemaker, both of Wauseon.
Benjamin Parker, 24, laborer, and Janie Starcher, 22, radiologic technician, both of Delta.
Wade Wooley, 27, water plant operator, and Natalie Betz, 22, bank teller, both of Wauseon.
Common Pleas Court
On the dockets
Leisa Canales, Wauseon vs. Joshua Drenning, Knowsville, Tenn., obligor. URESA.
April Maitland, Napoleon, vs. Robyn Lamere, Defiance. Other civil.
Phillip Grieser, Archbold, vs. Amy Bulland, Pettisville. Other civil.
Nicholas Koontz, Fayette, vs. Tayler Bleikamp, West Unity. Other civil.
Joshua Burwell, Montpelier, vs. Laura Speaks, Napoleon. Other civil.
Ashley Ortega, Archbold, and Jose Ortega, Archbold. Dissolution.
Lora Ripke, Archbold and Gene Sugg, Wauseon. Dissolution.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Sarah & Andrew Newns to James & Darlene Alcorn, 404 Cedar St., Wauseon.
Joseph & Jamie Hale to Jacob & Georgia Schnitkey, 318 Madison St., Wauseon.
John Estel to Donald Bowling, 11831 Co. Rd. F, Wauseon.
Jeffry & Gala Pennington to Cyle & Haley Miller, 12440 Co. Rd. 16-3, Wauseon.
Curtiss & Merlinda Baker to Garrett Cass, 5423 Co. Rd. 10, Wauseon.
German Township —
Linda Short, trustee to Stacy Properties, LLC, 105 N. Franklin St., Archbold.
Landon Good & Hali Reiman to Christopher Sanford & Desiree Newman, 213 Rosewood Ct., Archbold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.