Fulton County

Marriage license

Tyler O’Neil, 22, Wauseon, steel worker, and Marisol DeArmond, 25, Hicksville, dispatch.

Common Pleas Court

On the docket

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Lance McDougall, Wauseon. Foreclosure.

Union Home Mortgage Corp., Sylvania, vs. Ryan Lowe, Metamora. Foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, plaintiff vs Joshua Corley, Napoleon, defendant. Foreclosure.

Jeremiah Taylor, Delta, vs. Jessica Taylor, Perrysburg. Divorce.

Jacob Herriott, Delta and Rachel Herriott, Perrysburg. Dissolution of marriage.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, vs. Arthur Bell, Wauseon. Other civil.

Absolute Resolutions Investments, Minneapolis, Minn., vs. Alan Schweinhagen, Archbold. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Dylan Aschemeier-Grime to Todd and Kelley Christy, 614 Douglas Drive, Wauseon.

Derek Aeschliman to Glenn and Viola Coblentz, 2762 Ohio 108, Wauseon.

Loretta Nichols to Jerry and Jennifer Busse, 11704 County Road 12, Wauseon.

Jordan Villanueva to Northwest Ohio Apartments, LLC, 240 W. Oak St., Wauseon.

Matthew Lane to Ryan Clair, 14158 County Road 15-1, Wauseon.

German Township —

Buckeye Investment NWO, LLC to Archbold One Stop Center, LLC, 1911 S. Defiance St., Archbold.

Donna Buehrer to Brodie and Jessica Nofziger, 108 Sylvanus St., Archbold.

