Fulton County
Marriage License
Joshua Whitcomb, 23, Wauseon, laborer, and Carys Grime, 22, Wauseon, nursing assistant.
Journal entries
On the dockets
Alfredo Castillo, Jr., and Carla Castillo, petitioners. Dissolution.
Carol Hibbard, Wauseon vs. Scott Hibbard, Fayette. Divorce.
Illinois Farmers Insurance Co., Bloomington, Ill., vs. estate of Kenneth Trowbridge, South Bend, Ind. Other civil.
HSBC Bank USA, as indenture, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. unknown spouse if any of Bradley P. Ueberroth, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Fifth Third Bank, Independence vs. Valerie Petry, Swanton. Other civil.
Gary Blankenship, Jr., Archbold vs. Lillian Blankenship, Saltville, Va. Divorce.
Emily Richter-Walker, Lyons vs. Drew Walker, Delta. Divorce.
Travis Weigel, Swanton vs. Susan Weigel, Swanton. Divorce.
Teresa Felix, Swanton vs. Pacio Champada, Stryker. Other civil.
Jessica Waller, Delta vs. Anthony Waller, Jr., Grand Rapids. Divorce.
Ruth Hunt, Wauseon vs. Dawond Hunt, Caldwell. Divorce.
American Express National Bank, Independence vs. Jeremiah Hampton, Wauseon. Other civil.
Basilio Rosales, Fayette, and Joyce Rosales, Fayette, petitioners. Dissolution.
Real Estate Transfers
German Township —
505 E. Lugbill Rd., Archbold, Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge to Jamie L. & Jessica R Mendez.
Co. Rd. 20, Archbold, J. Randall King, successor trustee, to Daniel & Hannah Dymarkowski.
Co. Rd. 19, Archbold, J. Randal King, successor trustee, to Justin & Sara Beck.
400 High St., Archbold, Hannah Dietrich & Joseph Montana to Jordan Bontrager & Sarah Elting.
Clinton Township —
Co. Rd. 16, Wauseon, Harvest Rest Farms, LLC to Richard & Kayla King.
309 E. Oak St., Wauseon, John Zimmerman to Aleen & Stephen Hamilton.
12697 Co. Rd. H, Wauseon, Matt Lane, successor trustee, to Colin Lane.
630 Third St. & Third St., Wauseon, Suzan Lowe to Shane & Sara Tanner.
17145 Co. Rd. J, Wauseon, Shane Tanner to Brian & Shannon Neubert, Sr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.