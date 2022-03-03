Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Dustin Snow, 27, Wauseon, healthcare lab technician and Lindsey DeLong, 26, Wauseon, teacher.
Cory Hawkins, 32, Swanton, plant manager and Paige Piasecki, Swanton, 30, general manager.
Caleb Wold, 26, Cassopolis, Mich., brake engineer and Madalyn Roth, 24, Archbold, teacher.
Joshua Wylie, 40, Archbold, heavy equipment operator and Esta Beltran, 34, Archbold, self-employed.
Kyle Nofziger, 26, Delta, janitor and Baylee Siler, 25, Delta, school aide.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Nichole Heller, Wauseon, vs. Jason Heller, Wauseon. Divorce.
Tanya Sniegowski, Delta, vs. Eric Sniegowski. Divorce.
Angela Bruinix, Archbold, vs. Shaun Bruinix, Archbold. Divorce.
Brian Meyer, Swanton, vs. Swan Creek Township board, Delta. Administrative appeal.
Richard McCance II, Delta, vs. Benjamin Etter, Adrian, Mich. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Capriana Burres, Toledo, vs. Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon. Worker’s compensation.
James Daniel, Swanton, vs. Haas Door Co., Wauseon. Worker’s compensation.
Zachary Putnam, Wauseon, vs. Pete Grime, Archbold. Other civil.
Matthew Erdman, Toledo, vs. Julie Stuckey, executor, c/o Jan Stamm, Wauseon. Other civil.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Rhonda Waidelich. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Pamela Riedeman, trustee, to BMZE Management, LLC, 815 Lutz Road, Archbold.
C&J Capital, LLC, to Peter Alford, 1204 Apache Drive, Wauseon.
Stephen and Abby Nafziger to Tanner and Bailey Gerken, 312 Miller Ave., Archbold.
Dean Beck to Stephen and Abby Nafziger, 24509 County Road E, Archbold.
