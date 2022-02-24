Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Joshua Lusher, 36, Swanton, boilermaker, and Robyn Ward, 34, Swanton, homemaker.

Danielle Thomas, 32, Delta, registered nurse, and Amanda Werstler, 30, Delta, resident assistant.

Common Pleas Court

Myah McCroskey, Delta vs. Timothy McCroskey Jr., Elyria. Divorce.

Eric Sniegowski, Temperance, Mich., vs. Tanya Sniegowski, Delta. Divorce.

Fredy Argueta, Wauseon and Mindy Argueta, Defiance. Dissolution.

Geoffrey Robinson, Wauseon and Valerie Robinson, Wauseon. Dissolution.

Melissa Kerr, Wauseon and Todd Kerr, Bryan. Dissolution.

Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Shadd Bubb, Swanton. Foreclosure.

Stanley Stutzman, Wauseon vs. Angela Stutzman, Wetumpka, Ala. Legal separation.

Mariner Finance, LLC, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Larry Hoover, Swanton. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Ruthann Paxson, trustee, to AJOG, LLC, 1424, 1420 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Roger Schindler to AJKATS, 1150 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Timothy and Laurie Reynolds to Justin and Bethany Sauder, 5355 County Road 19, Wauseon.

Garrett Rupp to Amu Spencer, 17080 County Road A, Wauseon.

German Township —

Zeesky, LLC, to The Sherwood State Bank, 202 Stryker St., Archbold.

Travis and Chantie Holland to Chris Stuckey, 202 S. Defiance St., Archbold.

Joseph Beck and John Beck to Nathaniel Beck, 800 Walnut St., Archbold.

Verlene Lovejoy to Audra Klopfenstein, 501 Stryker St., Archbold.

