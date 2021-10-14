Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Jimmy Leathers Jr., Wauseon, 64, self-employed mechanic and Donene McVicker, 51, Wauseon, meat clerk.
Dustin Glass, 29, Fayette, union iron worker and Meliah Caudill, 30, Fayette, factory worker.
Brent Turnbull, 45, Wauseon, unemployed and Amber Reel, 43, Wauseon, client care.
Shane Delong, 43, Fayette, preventative maintenance and Maigan Dancer, 25, Fayette, product engineer.
Dale Bauer, 24, Defiance, operator and Kristi Walker, 25, Swanton, customer service.
Common Pleas Court
On the dockets
Michelle Kowalski, Swanton, vs. Brian Kowalski, Auburn, Ind. Support enforcement/modification.
Melissa Tomlinson, no address, vs. Steven Monnot, Swanton. URESA.
Sheri Millenbaugh, Swanton, and Alan Millenbaugh, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Jody Curtis, Delta, and Brent Curtis, Metamora. Dissolution of marriage.
Regina Garza-Rosas, Archbold, vs. Jose Rosas Hernandez, Delta. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
German Township —
Britenriker Properties, LLC to Kathryn & Michael Britenriker, 404 Lincoln St., Archbold.
Adrienne Emmons to Dallas & Alisabeth Yurtman, 300 Vine St., Archbold.
Theresa Taylor to Conagra Foods Packaged Foods, LLC, 811 Stryker St., Archbold.
Bradley & Chrissy Rittenhouse to Brittany Funk, 203 E. Williams St., Archbold.
Roger Frey, trustee to Karen Short, 1021 Olds Lane, Archbold.
Todd Short, trustee (2) to Conner Lemons, 1610 Co. Rd. 24, Archbold.
Thomas & Nancy Vershum to Charles Gladieux, 205 Bankey Ave., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Jennifer Beck, trustee, to Bradford Roth, 739 Fairway Lane, Wauseon.
Michael & Rebekah Evans to Sara’s Garden, 430 Dwight Ave., Wauseon.
Edward Reynolds to Thomas & Susan Hall, 12735 Co. Rd. L, Wauseon.
Donna Baumea & Christopher Baumea to Victor & Julie Garcia, 255 Main St., Wauseon.
Zachary & Erin Riley to Marshall Harbour & Melissa Mann, 700 E. Oak St., Wauseon.
Vern & Tamra Buyers to Craig & Debra Koeppe, 12454 Co. Rd. L, Wauseon.
