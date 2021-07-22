Fulton County
Marriage Licenses
Timothy Clymer, 63, Lyons, sales, and Bonnie Marcis, 62, Lyons, self-employed.
Joseph Peebles, 27, Lyons, factory, and Kayla Seigneur, 25, Swanton, EMT.
John Shriver, 56, Swanton, warehouse, and Sherie Collins, 52, Ypsilanti, Mich., retired.
Common Pleas Court
On the dockets
Gene Schaffner, Fayette, vs. John Horne, Alvordton. Other civil.
Louis Wallace, Napoleon, vs. E&J Demark, Inc., Wauseon. Worker’s compensation.
Atlantic Specialty Insurance, Minneapolis, Minn., vs. Tamara Sweidan, Toledo. Other civil.
Phillip Hodges, Wauseon, and Molly Musial, Toledo. Dissolution.
Carl Dollarhide, Archbold, vs. Connie Dollarhide, Toledo. Divorce.
Kaela Klever, Delta, vs. Victoria Stevenson, Toledo. Other civil.
Carrie Yeary, Delta, and James Yeary, Bloomdale. Dissolution.
Christopher Eisenhauer, Archbold, vs. Nya Walentowski, Phoenix, Ariz. Divorce.
Dean Brick, Swanton, vs. David Baker, Swanton. Other civil.
Real Estate Transfers
German Township —
704 Murbach St., Archbold, Daniel & Vickie Shirey and Laura Frank to Vickie Shirey.
106 Rosewood Ct., Archbold, Jeffrey Leininger, successor trustee, to Elba Medina, trustee.
Clinton Township —
4457 Co. Rd. 19, Wauseon, Charles Lantz to Rosillo & Calder Davis Aimeth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.