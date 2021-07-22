Fulton County

Marriage Licenses

Timothy Clymer, 63, Lyons, sales, and Bonnie Marcis, 62, Lyons, self-employed.

Joseph Peebles, 27, Lyons, factory, and Kayla Seigneur, 25, Swanton, EMT.

John Shriver, 56, Swanton, warehouse, and Sherie Collins, 52, Ypsilanti, Mich., retired.

Common Pleas Court

On the dockets

Gene Schaffner, Fayette, vs. John Horne, Alvordton. Other civil.

Louis Wallace, Napoleon, vs. E&J Demark, Inc., Wauseon. Worker’s compensation.

Atlantic Specialty Insurance, Minneapolis, Minn., vs. Tamara Sweidan, Toledo. Other civil.

Phillip Hodges, Wauseon, and Molly Musial, Toledo. Dissolution.

Carl Dollarhide, Archbold, vs. Connie Dollarhide, Toledo. Divorce.

Kaela Klever, Delta, vs. Victoria Stevenson, Toledo. Other civil.

Carrie Yeary, Delta, and James Yeary, Bloomdale. Dissolution.

Christopher Eisenhauer, Archbold, vs. Nya Walentowski, Phoenix, Ariz. Divorce.

Dean Brick, Swanton, vs. David Baker, Swanton. Other civil.

Real Estate Transfers

German Township —

704 Murbach St., Archbold, Daniel & Vickie Shirey and Laura Frank to Vickie Shirey.

106 Rosewood Ct., Archbold, Jeffrey Leininger, successor trustee, to Elba Medina, trustee.

Clinton Township —

4457 Co. Rd. 19, Wauseon, Charles Lantz to Rosillo & Calder Davis Aimeth.

