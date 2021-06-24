Fulton County
Marriage Licenses
Daryl Shelt, 66, Delta, retired, and Louela Harris, 67, Delta, retired.
Thomas Baker, 23, Swanton, IT administrator, and Jenna North, 23, Swanton, veterinary assistant.
Timothy Randall, 48, Delta, field supervisor, and Laura Kern, 39, Delta, patient assessment director.
Nathan Kester, 24, Swanton, teacher, and Chelsey Smith, 25, Swanton, teacher.
Jacob Garrow, 19, Fayette, military, and Autumn Smith, 18, Antwerp, STNA.
Brannan Swisher, 45, Pettisville, beard model, and Tessa Lauber, 43, Pettisville.
Douglas Diaz, 26, Delta, delivery, and Jasmine Tanner, 20, Delta, merchandiser.
Common Pleas Court
on the dockets
Troy Sprague, Delta, vs. Amy Sprague, Brookfield, divorce.
Allison Stevens, Archbold, and Chandler Stevens, Archbold, dissolution.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Tina Cochran, Swanton, other civil.
Real Estate Transfers
German Township —
501 Ditto St., Archbold, William & Judith Barnhart to Jeffrey & Jennifer Barnhart.
106 Charles St., Archbold, Michael & Janet Barber to Alexandra Barber.
502 S. Pleasant, Archbold, Bernice Rice to Breezy Investments, LLC.
Clinton Township —
116 E. Superior St., Wauseon, Alanna Knight to Jessica & Joey Molina.
283 Cherry St., Wauseon, Renee Wohlfarth to Matthew & Lanita Boyers.
14315 Co. Rd. 14, Wauseon, Johnathan Wood to Justin & Krystal Szabo.
