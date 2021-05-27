Fulton County
Marriage Licenses
Blake Rotterdam, 24, Swanton, and Kendra Brehm, 24, Swanton.
Samuel Tedrick, 41, Delta, and Amanda Dixon, 32, Delta.
John Rufenacht 21, Mishawaka, Ind., and Catherine Hamilton, 23, South Bend, Ind.
Kevin Toczynski, 37, Liberty Center, and Katie Gase, 33, Liberty Center.
Austin Rohleder, 25, Archbold, and McKenzie Yoder, 25, Archbold.
Kenneth Boggs, 74, Liberty Center, and Stella Foote, 72.
Jonah Waidelich, 22, Archbold, and Abby Pennington, 22, Wauseon.
Steven Przyojski, 35, Delta, and Michelle Fouty, 31, Delta.
Bradley Gerth, 30, Wauseon, and Maryn Mueller, 26.
Jeffrey Schultz, 60, Swanton, and Michelle Skaggs, 49, Swanton.
Lukas Prentiss, 24, Wauseon, and Jorden Douglass, 23, Wauseon.
Justin Laycock, 28, Wauseon, and Joann Bryson, 29, Wauseon.
Common Pleas Court
on the dockets
Brent Howard vs. Dawn Howard, Wauseon. Divorce.
Christina Chapa, Toledo, vs. Miguel Chapa, Wauseon. Divorce.
Catherine Gilmore, Perrysburg, vs. Mannaleto Gilmore, Metamora. Divorce.
Amber Quinn, Wauseon, vs. Daniel Rutledge, Archbold. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Amanda Walz, Archbold, vs. Anthony Walz, St. Cloud, Minn. Divorce.
Danyel Vanarsdalen, Fayette vs. Nathanial Fuller, Bryan. Divorce.
Kratique Gillen, Wauseon, vs. Richard Gillen, Jr., Wauseon. Divorce.
Sherry Curry, Wauseon, vs. John Curry. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Larry Zielinski, Delta, vs. Lyndsey Zielinski, Toledo. Divorce.
Real Estate Transfers
German Township —
308 Middle St., Archbold, Tyler Augustine & Brian Hall to Robin Combs & Jacob Sauder.
309 West St., Archbold, Archland, LLC to Tyler Brehm & Jessica Strable.
Clinton Township —
17079 Co. Rd. C, Wauseon, Lloyd & Laranda Eby to Lamar Eby.
540 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Scott & Suzanne Joseph, co-trustees, to Jenna & Matthew Fitch.
717 Third St., Wauseon, Adam Ruple to JBT Real Estate, LLC.
18363 Co. Rd. B, Wauseon, Jane Bruner, trustee, to Joshua & Kayla Bruner.
Co. Rd. H, Wauseon, Donald & Cynthia Rolf to David Roach.
229 Oakwood St., Wauseon, Marc & Holly Mohr to Brevan Borton.
