Fulton County
Marriage license
Johnathon Hazzard, Tecumseh, Mich., maintenance, and Erica Horak, 26, Tecumseh, Mich., pharmacy technician.
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Wilmington Savings Fund, Garden City, N.Y., vs. Lula Wells, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Deni Jewell, Swanton, vs. Nathan Jewell, Orient. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Mennonite Mutual Insurance, Orville, vs. AI-AG Services, LLC, Fort Recovery. Other civil.
Melba Perlatti, Fayette, vs. Michael Perlatti, Murrieta, Calif. Divorce.
Real Estate Transfers
Clinton Township —
Brittany Frederick to Jacob Fleischmann, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
Ernest Cottrell, Jr., successor trustee, to Casey Zeigler, 16123 County Road K, Wauseon.
Allen & Charmaine Andrews to Jason & Lisa Bratton, 12401 County Road B, Wauseon.
Dawn Belford to JBT Real Estate, LLC, 825 Ottokee St., Wauseon.
Norma Tiffany to Phillis J. Precht, 1034 Mohawk Way, Wauseon.
German Township —
Megan Dominique & Kent Nafziger to Ryan Schultz, 301 Vine St., Archbold.
Tubbys Retirement, LLC to Rupp Contracting, LLC, Miller Ave., Archbold.
Luanne Aschliman, trustee to Blueridge Mtn. Investments, LLC, 201, 203 Ditto St., Archbold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.