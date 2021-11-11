Fulton County

Marriage license

Johnathon Hazzard, Tecumseh, Mich., maintenance, and Erica Horak, 26, Tecumseh, Mich., pharmacy technician.

Common Pleas Court

On the docket

Wilmington Savings Fund, Garden City, N.Y., vs. Lula Wells, Swanton. Foreclosure.

Deni Jewell, Swanton, vs. Nathan Jewell, Orient. Domestic violence (civil protection order).

Mennonite Mutual Insurance, Orville, vs. AI-AG Services, LLC, Fort Recovery. Other civil.

Melba Perlatti, Fayette, vs. Michael Perlatti, Murrieta, Calif. Divorce.

Real Estate Transfers

Clinton Township —

Brittany Frederick to Jacob Fleischmann, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.

Ernest Cottrell, Jr., successor trustee, to Casey Zeigler, 16123 County Road K, Wauseon.

Allen & Charmaine Andrews to Jason & Lisa Bratton, 12401 County Road B, Wauseon.

Dawn Belford to JBT Real Estate, LLC, 825 Ottokee St., Wauseon.

Norma Tiffany to Phillis J. Precht, 1034 Mohawk Way, Wauseon.

German Township —

Megan Dominique & Kent Nafziger to Ryan Schultz, 301 Vine St., Archbold.

Tubbys Retirement, LLC to Rupp Contracting, LLC, Miller Ave., Archbold.

Luanne Aschliman, trustee to Blueridge Mtn. Investments, LLC, 201, 203 Ditto St., Archbold.

