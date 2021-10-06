Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Kevin Bostelman, 42, Archbold, factory, and Joy Sexton, 40, Archbold, factory.
Jaime Huerta, 21, Archbold, factory, and Andreya Covarrubias, 19, Archbold, fast food.
Joshua McCaughey, 30, Delta, registered nurse, and Sarah Trobaugh, 30, Delta, registered sonographer.
Bryan Kimmell, 24, McKeesport, Pa., insulation installer, and Dalia Luna, 22, Archbold, temp. assembler.
Michael Babcock, 34, Swanton, cast operator, and Amber Hall, 34, Swanton, surgery scheduler RMA.
Bryan Crowell, 31, Lyons, retail, and Jessica Meller, 30, Lyons, retail.
Joshua Wright, 28, Fayette, manual labor, and Carli Crisler, 27, Fayette, dispatcher.
Nicholas Spangler, 24, Delta, contractor, and Deanna Beltran, 23, Delta, veterinary receptionist.
Trevor Neuenschwander, 28, Archbold, robotic engineer, and Rebeca Baker, 26, Delta, registered nurse.
Common Pleas Court
On the dockets
Jason Shape, Wauseon and Diem Thuy Shape, Wauseon, petitioners. Dissolution.
Amanda McCaw, Swanton and Casey McCaw, Swanton, petitioners. Dissolution.
Dustin Makula, Wauseon, plaintiff vs Joshua Bennett, Millbury, defendant. Other Civil.
Gary Weeks, Cecil, plaintiff vs Susan Weeks, Fayette, defendant. Divorce.
Da Netra Smith, Swanton and Kent Smith, Swanton, petitioners. Dissolution.
Real Estate Transfers
German Township —
Edward Ruffer to Brice & Jacquelyn Short, 2707 Co. Rd. 24, Archbold.
APB, LTD to APB, LLC, 105,107 Ditto St., Archbold.
Jeffrey & April Fryman to Rick & Kimberly Wyse, 400 Ditto St., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Julie Fenicle to Kendra & Donald Alcock, Co. Rd. M, Wauseon.
Robert Garza & Melissa Gleckler to Juarez Socorro, 314 Eastwood St., Wauseon.
