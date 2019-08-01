Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Ian MacGregor, 25, Wauseon, unemployed, and Alyssa Smith, 22, Wauseon, laborer.
Kyle Stacey, 26, Swanton, machinist, and Emily Bowser, 27, Swanton, mortgage broker.
Benjamin Pennington, 23, Wauseon, millwright, and Gabrielle Stack, 23, Wauseon, direct support.
Reid Rice, 35, Wauseon, research scientist, and Morgan Murry, 23, Wauseon, STNA.
Chase Avalos, 20, Swanton, student, and Marissa Stout, 19, Swanton, student.
Garret Loeffler, 25, Metamora, construction engineer, and Emily Natter, 26, Metamora, teacher.
Thomas Manges, 27, Wauseon, electrical engineer, and Alexandra Sabo, 27, Wauseon, chemist.
Travis Pennington, 26, Archbold, sheriff deputy, and Abby Short, 25, Archbold, teacher.
William Ballash, 53, Swanton, operation manager, and Robin Leahy, 51, Swanton, disabled.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Tina Bobeda, Metamora, vs. Suzanne Pirrwitz, Metamora. Other civil.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Melanie Baun, Stryker. Other civil.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, vs. Megan Groulx, Archbold. Other civil.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, vs. Nikki Martinez, Wauseon. Other civil.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, vs. Leanne Anthony, Lyons. Other civil.
Sara Weiland, Archbold, vs. Thomas Weiland, Archbold. Divorce.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Maryville, Tenn., vs. Mario Garza, Archbold. Other civil.
ProMedica Flower Hospital, Sylvania, vs. Justin Szczepanski, Wauseon. Other civil.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Deborah Haskill, Toledo. Other civil.
Brooks Ladd, Swanton, vs. Harley Ladd, Swanton. Divorce.
PennyMac Loan Services, Moorpark, vs. Sonja Dearinger, Holland. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Turnpike Hospitality LLC to Jayambe Ma LLC, 08319 Ohio 108 Wauseon.
Drew and Chelsie Schaffner to Brock Gallup, 11272 County Road 14, Wauseon.
Johnnie and Shelly Austin to Leighann and Arthur Easton II, 02454 County Road 10, Wauseon.
Ralph and Diane Seidel, trustees, to Geoffrey and Valerie Robinson, 14768 U.S. 20, Wauseon.
Jason Mohler and Darcie Clark to Christopher Babb, 12151 County Road C, Wauseon.
German Township —
Trevor and Breanna Daugherty to Tracey Gericke, 208 Sylvanus St., Archbold.
J Point Investments, LLC, to Thomas Lovejoy, 600 Stryker St., Archbold.
Cecily Rohrs, trustee, to J Point Investments, LLD, 108 Pleasant St., Archbold.
