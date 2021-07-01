Fulton County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Hillary Stillion, Fayette, vs. Matthew Stillion, Defiance. Support enforcement modification.

Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Laurie Webb, Swanton. Other civil.

Mark Coulter, Swanton, vs. Cortney Ramin, Wauseon. Domestic violence (civil protection order).

Real Estate Transfers

German Township —

2659 Co. Rd. 24, Archbold, Joshua & Kayla Bruner to James & Nancy Morgan.

220 Murbach St., Archbold, Anthony & Amanda Walz to Gareth & Wanda Miller.

205 Linda Ct., Archbold, Richard Phlipot & Karen Stevenson to Deborah Shinabery, trustee.

Clinton Township —

511 Chestnut Ct., Wauseon, Kent & Teresa Cassaubon to Justin Traxler.

410 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, William & Dianna Mundhenk, III to Christian & Topazia Pena.

728 Fairway Dr., Wauseon, Kristen Short to Scott & Amy Rychener.

11721 Co. Rd. 14, Wauseon, Scott & Liza Kuszmaul to Josefina Marchena.

10839 Co. Rd. M, Wauseon, William Marion to Cheryl Merrill.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments