Fulton County
Marriage licenses
James Sanderson, 25, Swanton, jet engine mechanic, and Brooke Eitniear, 25, Swanton, administrative accountant.
Reno King, 45, Swanton, drive shaft builder, and Ashley Hammack, 37, Swanton, dental assistant.
Ryan Morgan, 32, Metamora, factory, and Kayla King, 32, Swanton, data entry.
Nathanael Betz, 27, Lyons, farmer, and Kendra Boger, 25, Wauseon, teacher.
Chase Hall, 23, Orleans, Ind., dispatcher, and Cassidy Williams, 24, Orleans, Ind., teacher.
Joshua Prather, 32, Wauseon, construction, and Jennifer Perez, 32, Wauseon, manager.
Common Pleas Court
Hillary Stillion, Fayette, and Matthew Stillion, Defiance. Dissolution.
Charlene Lee, treasurer, Wauseon, vs. parcels of land encumbered. Foreclosure.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Esperanza Perez, Wauseon. Other civil.
PNC Bank NA, Independence, vs. Alicia Hinkle, Wauseon. Other civil.
Jennifer Daubenmeyer, Swanton, vs. heirs devisee or assignee of Larry Daubenmeyer, Barbara Daubenmeyer, or other heirs, Swanton. Other civil.
Jessica Gray, Wauseon, vs. Connor Gray, Wauseon. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Real Estate Transfers
Clinton Township —
Aisha & Mark Sarmiento to Tad Lewis & Amanda Cluckey, 406 E. Oak St., Wauseon.
Sean Sexton to Andrew & Sara Newns, 345 Virginia Dr., Wauseon.
Benita Carpenter, trustee, to Rick Wansitler & Laura Wansitler-Roth, 25162 US 20A.
Melvin & Jo Michelson to David & Karen Chumchal, 15851 SH2, Wauseon.
Richard Grandowicz to Martin Contreras, Neva Dr, Wauseon.
Caleb & Emily Gustwiller to Jason & Lindsey McClain, 323 Madison, Wauseon.
Brian Chamberlain to Robert & Rebecca Cantu, 6231 Co. Rd. 17, Wauseon.
TGRE Investment Group, LLC to Joshua Richards, 136 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Lesa Strayer to Adam Lynch, 23616 Co. Rd. E, Archbold.
Jonathan Feather (TOD) to Evan Wyse, 1109 Lindau St., Archbold.
Leslie & Larry Wyse, trustees, to Sherwood & Barbara Stewart, 401 North Pointe Dr., Archbold.
