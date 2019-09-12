Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Zachary Hodge, 27, Wauseon, operator, and Lynzee Hohman, 25, Wauseon, RN.

Elijah Decker, 23, Morenci, Mich., laborer, and Carli Sly, 24, Fayette, HR.

Ryan Knoll, 34, Grand Chute, Wis., analyst, and Kate Parson, 31, Grand Chute, Wis., channel manager.

Wyatt Saylor, 25, Lyons, law enforcement, and Mariah Call, 25, Lyons, registered nurse.

Shane McClellen, 37, Delta, electrician, and Ana Correa Avalo, 34, Delta, unemployed.

Josiah Law, 22, Archbold, factory, and Samantha Hanover, 21, Archbold, unemployed.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Samantha Young, Swanton, vs, Matthew Lubinski, Swanton. Domestic violence civil protection order.

Alexandra Paul, Woodbridge, Va., vs, Swift Transportation, Gary, Ind. Other civil.

Bank of America, Columbus, vs, Amy Vadini, Delta. Other civil.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Sandra Bussing, Delta. Other civil.

Clayton Foor, Archbold, vs. Progressive Specialty, Columbus. Other civil.

Shane Tanner, Wauseon, vs. Dennis Lowe II, Lyons. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Theodore Mattin to Roger Fair II, 08919 County Road 14, Wauseon.

Fifth Third Bank to State Bank and Trust Company, North Shoop Avenue, Wauseon.

Joshua and Sarah Domoe to Mitchell Huner, 15971 County Road F, Wauseon.

German Township —

Mark and Joyce Nafziger to Michael Meffe and Teresa Eicher, 300 Stryker St., Archbold.

