Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Samuel Ingol, 38, Fort Wayne, Ind., restorer, and Audrey Kelley, New Haven, Ind., nursing.
Melissa Raymond, 49, Monroe, Mich., sales manager, and Pamela Herrera, 65, Monroe, Mich., sales manager.
David Patterson, 40, Delta, ironworker, and Lindsey Randolph, 35, Delta, optometry technician.
Michael Smith, 27, Fayette, no occupation listed, and Michael Krause, 40, Fayette, forklift operator.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Nationalstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Rhonda Waidelich, Pettisville. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank Trust National Assoc., Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Rhonda Waidelich, Pettisville. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank Trust National Assoc., Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Linda Scherzer, Delta. Foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. James Savage, Delta. Foreclosure.
Fort Wayne Radiology Assoc., LLC, Fort Wayne, vs. Justin Douglas, Fayette. Other civil.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jason Roger, Fayette. Other civil.
Gail Fogle III, Delta, vs. Kirsten Fogle, Brook Park. Divorce.
Mariner Finance, LLC, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Ty Strong, Delta. Other civil.
Renee Murry, Wauseon, vs. Michael Thibodeaux, St. Gabriel, La. Divorce.
Grace Waterstradt-Keil, Swanton and Nathan Keil, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Demorrio Crockrell, Napoleon and Jennifer Cockrell, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
David Paneda to Alan and Bethany Albright, 715 Fairway Lane, Wauseon.
German Township —
Willco Investment, LLC, to Jason & Carrie Properties, LCC, 203 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Jason and Carrie Properties, LLC to Tobey Wendorf, 203 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Mary Alice Roth to Joel and Ashley Link, County Road EF, Archbold.
Gary Wyse and Julia Nofziger to Weber Property Holding, LLC, 1409 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
