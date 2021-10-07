Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Stephen Nelson, 24, Swanton, operations manager, and Hannah Gombash, 23, Swanton, accountant.
Jacob Whitcomb, 27, Archbold, law enforcement, and Jayla Beal, 27, Archbold, fire/EMS/ 911 dispatch.
Scott Wilson, 30, Delta, steel processing, and Holly Kosmider, 28, Delta, owner/baker.
Jeffrey Calkins, 25, Romulus, Mich., mechanic, and Abigayle Dotson, 24, Romulus, Mich., radiological technician.
Justin Callahan, 26, Delta, Sauder Manufacturing, and Brianna Bennett, 22, Sherwood, Bryan Hospital LPN.
Nathaniel Schock, 20, Delta, Ford technician, and Angela Elliott, 20, cook.
DavidHiggins,64,Wauseon, electrician, and Audrey Axe 61, Wauseon, unemployed.
Dean Segro, 23, Swanton, plumber, and Ashley Roth, 21, Swanton, office assistant.
Kevin Bostelman, 42, Archbold, factory, and Joy Sexton, 40, Archbold, factory.
Jaime Huerta, 21, Archbold, factory, and Andreya Covarrubias, 19, Archbold, fast food.
Joshua McCaughey, 30, Delta, registered nurse, and Sarah Trobaugh, 30, Delta, registered sonographer.
Bryan Kimmell, 24, McKeesport, Pa., insulation installer, and Dalia Luna, 22, Archbold, temp. assembler.
Michael Babcock, 34, Swanton, cast operator, and Amber Hall, 34, Swanton, surgery scheduler RMA.
Bryan Crowell, 31, Lyons, retail, and Jessica Meller, 30, Lyons, retail.
Joshua Wright, 28, Fayette, manual labor, and Carli Crisler, 27, Fayette, dispatcher.
Nicholas Spangler, 24, Delta, contractor, and Deanna Beltran, 23, Delta, veterinary receptionist.
Trevor Neuenschwander, 28, Archbold, robotic engineer, and Rebeca Baker, 26, Delta, registered nurse.
Common Pleas Court
On the dockets
Da Netra Smith, Swanton and Kent Smith, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Jason Shape, Wauseon and Diem Thuy Shape, Wauseon, petitioners. Dissolution of marriage.
Amanda McCaw, Swanton and Casey McCaw, Swanton, petitioners. Dissolution of marriage.
Dustin Makula, Wauseon, plaintiff vs Joshua Bennett, Millbury, defendant. Other Civil.
Gary Weeks, Cecil, plaintiff vs Susan Weeks, Fayette, defendant. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Catherine Stiriz to Premier Building Service Contactors, 861 N. Fulton, Wauseon.
Sean O’Brien to Terra Meeker, 324 Monroe St., Wauseon.
Kory & Tammy Allison to Andres Montes & Ula Juarez, 333 S. Franklin St., Wauseon.
Julie Fenicle to Kendra & Donald Alcock, Co. Rd. M, Wauseon.
Robert Garza & Melissa Gleckler to Juarez Socorro, 314 Eastwood St., Wauseon.
German Township —
James Smith & Ashley Rabe to Garrett Grime, 1108 N. Buehrer St., Archbold.
Terry & Rose Mull to James & Ashley Smith, 204 Church St., Archbold.
Jerome & Ruth Ann Baeyen to David & Elizabeth Stengass, 4871 St. Rt. 66, Archbold.
Megan & Jamison Wyse to Andrew & Lori Rohrs, 401 Union St., Archbold.
Roger & Mary Ann Feilitz to Lexington Investments, LTD, 400 Stamm St., Archbold.
Edward Ruffer to Brice & Jacquelyn Short, 2707 Co. Rd. 24, Archbold.
APB, LTD to APB, LLC, 105,107 Ditto St., Archbold.
Jeffrey & April Fryman to Rick & Kimberly Wyse, 400 Ditto St., Archbold.
