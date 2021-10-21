Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Brett Teall, 30, Wauseon, RN, and Bailey Double, 24, Wauseon, cosmetologist.
Larry Lammon III, 41, Wauseon, county maintenance, and Casey Johnson, 43, Wauseon, insurance sales.
Zachary Hoffman, 32, Livonia, Mich., supply chain manager, and Elise Harris, 34, Livonia, Mich., paralegal.
Nazareth Ludwig, 23, Metamora, route salesman, and Allie Cocke, 28, Metamora, paralegal.
Shawn Masters, 27, Archbold, forklift driver, and Chelsey Buenger, 28, Archbold, no occupation listed.
Tyler Gray, 30, Wauseon, cook, and Madison Thomson, 22, Wauseon, nurse.
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Andrew LaPoint, Swanton, vs. Christopher LaPoint, Swanton. Domestic violence.
ProMedica Defiance Regional, Toledo, vs. Jason Lovejoy, Archbold. Other civil.
Stephanie Johnson, Swanton and Douglas Johnson, Swanton. Dissolution.
Real Estate Transfers
Clinton Township —
WFF Farms, LLC, to Bailee Smith, 744 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
Sean Fruth & Lee Fruth to Jeremy and Angelica George, 4100 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Brandon Oyer to Marco Gonzalez and Mandujan Delgado, 621 Ottokee, Wauseon.
Margaret E. Schloneger to Taylor L. and Mikayla M. Rupp, County Road 20.
Brett Kolb to Lannie and Janice Emanuel, 141 N. Brunell St., Wauseon.
Beverly Kirsch to Joseph and Dawn Bandeen, 625 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
John & Jodie Jarquin, trustees, to Aljan Investments, LLC, 603 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon.
Barbara Irelan, successor trustee, to Patrick and Terry Shidler, 223 Hickory St., Wauseon.
Comfortable Properties, LLC to Joshua Prather and Jennifer Perez, 16396 County Road H, Wauseon.
German Township —
MMR Management LLC to Jason and Carrie Properties, LLC, 107 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Kyle Ott to Logan Beck and Hanna Frate, 302 Storrer St., Archbold.
