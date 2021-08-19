Fulton County Courthouse

Marriage licenses

Gregory Roloff, 45, West Unity, truck driver, and Kerri Lureen, 43, Redmond, Ore., property manager.

Martin Mosher Jr., 41, Swanton, manufacturing production, and Yolanda Rodriguez, 35, Wauseon, STNA.

Jakob Morris, 21, Archbold, shipping and receiving, and Marisa Yates, 22, Archbold, packaging technician.

Ryan Kafury, 35, Swanton, retail management, and Marissa Martin, 29, Swanton, retail sales.

Tyson Bowerman, 47, Swanton, tool and die maker, and Amy McVey, 49, Swanton, factory.

James Demaline, 73, Delta, health ambassador, and Ruth Ann Moore, 55, Delta, receiving clerk.

Common Pleas Court

On the dockets

Randy Torres, Berkey, vs. Joseph Gryca, Sylvania. Other torts.

Blake Bost, Wauseon and Brianna Bost, Wauseon, petitioners. Dissolution.

Anthony Diem, Mill Creek, Ind., vs. PCA US, LLC, Columbus. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Quick Service Realco, LLC to Danny & Joanne Zeadker, 2059 Co. Rd. EF, Wauseon.

Kenneth & Kay Ladd to Kellie Pelland, 121 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.

