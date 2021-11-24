Fulton County
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Premier Bank, Defiance, vs. Nicholas Baker, Lyons. Other civil.
Seth Keeler, Swanton, vs. Christopher Keeler, Swanton. Legal separation.
Christopher Smith, Swanton and Jennifer Smith, Swanton. Dissolution.
Rochelle Neal, Toledo, vs. PeopleReady, Inc., Tacoma, Wash. Worker’s compensation.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jennifer Hogrefe, Delta. Other civil.
Tonya Becker, Wauseon, vs. Rayburn Phillips, Wauseon. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Amerifirst Financial Corp., Kalamazoo, Mich., vs. Gregory Hahn Jr., Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Progressive Specialty, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Joseph Gryca, Sylvania. Other civil.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Travis Wagner, Fayette. Other civil.
Promedica Health System, Inc, vs. Ronald Replogle, Swanton. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Gregorio & Isabel Torres to Manuel & Diane Gante, 535 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
Daniel Cook to Douglas & Vickie Palmer, 623 Burr Rd., Wauseon.
German Township —
C&C Brothers Investments, LLC to Timothy & Sherry Wagler, 213 Wilson St., Archbold.
