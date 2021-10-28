Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Thomas Floering Jr., 37, Wauseon, shipper and Dezira Pruden, 33, Wauseon, dispatcher.

Dylan Gering, 25, Wauseon, applicator and Samantha Lauharn, 25, Wauseon, medical assist.

Autumn Hardin, 38, Wauseon, factory and Vicki Tripp, 45, Defiance, tool and die maker.

Common Pleas Court

On the docket

Connor Gray, Napoleon, vs. Jessica Gray, Wauseon. Divorce.

Dora Cortes, Wauseon and Jorge Cortes, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.

Brittany Crow, Wauseon, vs. Maurice Mike, Denver, Colo., obligor. URESA.

Real Estate Transfers

Clinton Township —

Patricia Gore to Mary Elizabeth Thompson, 11865 County Road L, Wauseon.

Jeffry Hahn to Matthew Malone, 13799 Ohio 108 and 15019 U.S. 20.

Jose and Maria Flores to Jose and Patricia Blanco-Arroyo, 9640 Ohio 108.

Douglas and Cheryl Shaw, trustees, to Brittany Frederick, 144 N. Shoop Ave.

German Township —

Ryder Truck Rental, Inc., to VMT Holding, LLC, 1101 E. Lutz Road, Archbold.

Janice and Rodney Carpenter to Jade Frederick, 207 West St., Archbold.

C&C Brothers Investment, LLC, to Richard and Melanie Nagel, co-trustee, 211 Wilson St., Archbold.

Village of Archbold Community to J Point Investments, LLC, 1313 S. Defiance St., Archbold.

Rodney & Rachel Rethmel, trustees, to Old State Line Landholders, LLC, U.S. 20A and County Road 24, Archbold.

Rodney & Rachel Rethmel, trustees, to Old State Line Landholders, LLC, County Road H, Archbold.

