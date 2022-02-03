Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Juan Rodriguez Jr., 59, Wauseon, laborer, and Becky Albus, 45, Wauseon, laborer.
Shay Miller, 33, Archbold, self-employed, and Lana King, 30, Archbold, physical therapist assistant.
Edward Combs Jr., 51, Delta, business owner, and LoAnn Slater, 54, Burlington, Wis., homemaker.
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Progressive Marathon Ins. Co., Mayfield, vs. Debbie Stoddard, Archbold. Other civil.
Alan Falor, Delta, vs. Alec Truckor, Metamora. Other civil.
Acuity Mutual Ins. Co., Cleveland, vs. Rosario Puga, Wauseon. Other civil.
Nick Nelson, Wauseon, vs. Erin Cheesbro, Lyons. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Dustin Brennan, Wauseon, vs. Andrea Brennan, Fayette. Divorce.
Directions Credit Union, Holland, vs. Michael Lech, Delta. Other civil.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Erin Borck, Delta. Foreclosure.
Emily Vereecke, Fayette, and Adam Vereecke, Adrian, Mich. Dissolution.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Joshua Wyse, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Gregory Clapp, Swanton, and Erin Clapp, Swanton. Dissolution.
Kimberly Moll, Liberty Center and Adam Moll, Swanton, petitioners. Dissolution.
Wanda Ridgway, Bryan, vs. Robert Hawk, Archbold. Other civil.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Jeff Williams, Delta. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Eric Krall to Howard Nicklin III, 9991 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Glenn and Viola Coblentz to Catherine Stiriz, 793 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Mark and Janet Powers to Sarah Powers, 610 Spruce St., Wauseon, $195,000.
Alan Lehenbauer, successor trustee, to Wauseon Self Storage, LLC, 212 S. Brunell St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Ryan Schultz to Christa Clemensen, 301 Vine St., Archbold.
Ronald and Romaine Beck to Arlan and Brenda Beck, 7679 County Road 20, Archbold.
