• Fulton County

Open house set:

The Fulton County commissioners announced an open house at the Fulton County Courthouse, 210 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, on Jan. 6 from 4-7 p.m. The commissioners, clerk of courts and judges will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the courthouse renovations during 2019.

This is a family-friendly event and all residents are invited to join in this celebration. Parking is available on-site and across the road at the administration building. As of Dec. 2, a new security system was activated. All must enter through the west basement door and are subject to search.

