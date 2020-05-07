Fulton County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Cecilia Lavia, Archbold, vs. Sauder Woodworking, Archbold. Worker’s compensation.

Jill Bratton, Delta, vs. Michael Bratton, Delta. Divorce.

John Shriver, Swanton, vs Jennifer Shriver, Swanton. Divorce.

U.S. Bank National Association, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Joyce Reel, Delta. Foreclosure.

Madison Lulfs, Wauseon, vs. Erie Parker Jr., Wauseon. Other civil.

Bobbie Burke, Delta, vs. Ruth Morales, Wauseon. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Karen Price to Rosemary Bost, 732 Lawrence Ave., Wauseon.

Stacey Harmon to Richard and Peggy Harmon, 17020 County Road H, Wauseon.

Michell Coffett to James and Tiffany Penix, 425 E. Oak St., Wauseon.

