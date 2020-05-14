Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Paul Rade, Swanton, vs. Terri Manuel, Swanton. Other civil.
Beverly Riley, Archbold, vs. Jaycee Riley, Nunnelly, Tenn. Divorce.
Michelle Schweinhagen, Wauseon, vs. David Schweinhagen, Archbold. Divorce.
Steven Bender, Wauseon, vs. Black Swamp Contracting, Wauseon. Other civil.
Tyran Siebert, Metamora, vs. Austin Siebert, address unavailable. Divorce.
Charity McQuire, Wauseon, and Justin McQuire, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Steven Holley Jr., Swanton, vs. Tiffany Holley, Swanton. Divorce.
Ben Eichner, Genna, Ind., vs. Natalie Pallitta, Swanton. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Franklin Himehan to Nicole Stinner, Ohio 108, Wauseon.
German Township —
James Wyse, successor trustee, to Melvin Holsinger and Patricia Coulon, 903 Monterey Court, Archbold.
Victoria Lindley to Zeesky LLC, 206 West St., Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Neil Kemarly, 65, Pioneer, and Susan Ann Gerhard, 67, Maumee.
Norman Hiler Jr., 48, Pioneer, and Michelle Baumert, 50, Antwerp.
Lauren Hendricks, 40, Montpelier, and Amy Jo Travis, 43, Montpelier.
Austin Cook, 23, West Unity, and Kirsten Birdsall, 26, West Unity.
Eric Ryan, 31, Montpelier, and Jacquelynn Hefner, 30, Montpelier.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Andrea Oliver Bible, Butler, Ind., and Melvin Bible, West Unity. Dissolution of marriage.
Anna Distel, Bryan, and Bradley Distel, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Linda Earle, Montpelier, and Mark Earle, Holt, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
Kathleen Mann-Hook, Edon, vs. Jakob Hook, Edon. Divorce.
21st Mortgage Corp., Knoxville, Tenn., vs. Steven Collins, Sheila Collins and Avon Collins, all of Bryan. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Sherri Ward, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
SAC Finance, Cincinnati, vs. Christian Sidle, Edon. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Duane Frisbie, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
D. Thomas Boyer to Charles Boyer, trustee, 155 Laurie Drive, 403 E. Hamilton St., 620 and 922 S. Lynn St., 525 and 618 S. Myers St., 1222 Greendale Ave., 623 and 711 Center St., 906 Parkview Ave., 107 Elbar Drive, 111 and 114 Ave. B, 129 Ave. A, 102 Baker St., 122 Rolland St., 304 S. Allen St., 206 W. Bryan St., 885 E. High St., 1009 Colonial Lane, 925 E. Mulberry St., and 315 N. Union St.
David Crowl to Charles Boyer, trustee, 312 N. Allen St.
2025 Assett Management LLC to Melanie Reinhart, 509 John St.
Michael and Cheryl Johnson to Mick and Dana Poncsak, 611 Oxford Drive.
Taylor Frost and Anne Henderson to Chad and Diana L. Savage.
Richard Greene to Kenneth and Erica Thompson, 1116 Townline Road.
William and Carol Ruffer to Four-S LLC, 609 S. Walnut St.
Austin and Joni Pointer to S. Mohre Investments LLC, 732 S. Main St.
Bennie Toole to Justin and Angela Downing, 234 E. South St.
Stryker Village —
Short c/o Lincoln Calvin to Lincoln Calvin, 401 W. Church St.
Center Township —
Craig Siebenaler to Cody and Ashley Grimm, 08354 County Road F.
Angelia Foster to Jon and Amy Potocki, 123 Country Club Road.
Eura Dixon to Samuel Dixon and Kimberly Limber, 10030 County Road D.
