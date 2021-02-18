Fulton County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Brandy Rhodes, Swanton, vs. Joseph Rhodes, Swanton. Divorce.

Frank D’Ambrosia, Archbold, and Susan D’Ambrosia, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.

Amanda Sager, Delta, vs. Adam Muncy, Liberty Center. Domestic violence civil protection order.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Todd Baker, Delta. Other civil.

Christopher Salter, Adrian, Mich., and Leah Salter, Lyons. Dissolution of marriage.

Dan Newbury, Swanton, vs. Jacob Newbury, Swanton. Domestic violence civil protection order.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Roberto and Cortez Hernandez to Cassie Siler, 744 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.

German Township —

Edgestone LLC to Tobey Wendorf, 220 N. Defiance St., Archbold.

Load comments