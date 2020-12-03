Fulton County

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Betty Willingham to Stephen and Dee Jackson, 701 Burr Road, Wauseon.

Don Jr. and Kimberly Reaver to Jeffrey Chonko, 09701 County Road 17, Wauseon.

Joshua and Gretchen Reckner to Courtney VanDeilen, 217 S. Brunell St., Wauseon.

German Township —

Benjamin Curry to Brody Shock and Rylee Ruger, 205 E. Lutz Road, Archbold.

David Jr. and Laura Etter to Christopher and Misty King, 803 West St., Archbold.

Douglas and Dawn Rufenacht to Haley Rufenacht, 22870 Burlington Gardens, Archbold.

Jacqueline Roller to Douglass and Dawn Rufenacht, 22255 County Road F, Archbold.

Pettisville Village —

Sunny Sundays, LLC to Aaron Burkhardt and Natalie Grieser, 283 Main St., Pettisville.

