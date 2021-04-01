Fulton County

Marriage Licenses

Howard Marcum, 49, Delta, labor, and Candace Wheeler, 40, Delta, bank teller.

Dakota Anderson, 25, Swanton, quick lane manager, and Brandi Patrick, 23, Swanton, warehouse.

Steve Mynhier, 64, Fayette, factory, and Tammy Mudrak, 55, Fayette, administrative assistant.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

PNC Bank National Association, Brecksville vs. Pamela Buchholz, Delta. Foreclosure.

Brian Mapes, Delta vs. Michelle Tyson, Swanton. Other civil.

American Express National, Independence vs. Barbara Grieser, Wauseon. Other civil.

Jessica Lee, Delta vs. William Chadwick, Jr., Holland. Divorce.

Michelle Schweinhagen, Wauseon vs. David Schweinhagen, Wauseon. Domestic violence (civil protection order).

Brian Bernholtz, Delta vs. Heidi Bernholtz, Berkey. Divorce.

Luis Sierra, Defiance vs. Sauder Woodworking Company, Archbold. Worker’s compensation.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Linda Brill, Wauseon. Other civil.

Jenell Buenger, as representative of the estate of Marlene Sue Vandenbroek, deceased, Napoleon, vs. Timothy Duckett, Maumee, professional tort (alleged malpractice).

Real Estate Transfers

Clinton Township

Caleb Bernath to Jacob D. Bernath, Co. Rd. 14, Wauseon.

Alice Puckett, trustee, to Joseph & Erin Mahnke, Ohio 108, Wauseon.

Robert L. Miller to Joseph & Erin Mahnke, Ohio 108 rear, Wauseon.

Robert L. Miller to Joseph & Erin Mahnke, Ohio 108, Wauseon.

Alice Puckett, trustee to Joseph & Erin Mahnke, Ohio 108 rear, Wauseon.

Paul Shull to Chad & Nichole Aeschliman, 405 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.

Michael & Katherine Bronson to Sonia Jacobs, 224 E. Superior St., Wauseon.

Matthew Graber to Ervin Yoder, 233 E. Walnut St., Wauseon.

Williams County

Marriage licenses

Nicholas D. Pranger, 23, Corunna, Ind., and Amelia R. Cramer, 21, Alvordton.

