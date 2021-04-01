Fulton County
Marriage Licenses
Howard Marcum, 49, Delta, labor, and Candace Wheeler, 40, Delta, bank teller.
Dakota Anderson, 25, Swanton, quick lane manager, and Brandi Patrick, 23, Swanton, warehouse.
Steve Mynhier, 64, Fayette, factory, and Tammy Mudrak, 55, Fayette, administrative assistant.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
PNC Bank National Association, Brecksville vs. Pamela Buchholz, Delta. Foreclosure.
Brian Mapes, Delta vs. Michelle Tyson, Swanton. Other civil.
American Express National, Independence vs. Barbara Grieser, Wauseon. Other civil.
Jessica Lee, Delta vs. William Chadwick, Jr., Holland. Divorce.
Michelle Schweinhagen, Wauseon vs. David Schweinhagen, Wauseon. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Brian Bernholtz, Delta vs. Heidi Bernholtz, Berkey. Divorce.
Luis Sierra, Defiance vs. Sauder Woodworking Company, Archbold. Worker’s compensation.
Fulton County Health Center vs. Linda Brill, Wauseon. Other civil.
Jenell Buenger, as representative of the estate of Marlene Sue Vandenbroek, deceased, Napoleon, vs. Timothy Duckett, Maumee, professional tort (alleged malpractice).
Real Estate Transfers
Clinton Township
Caleb Bernath to Jacob D. Bernath, Co. Rd. 14, Wauseon.
Alice Puckett, trustee, to Joseph & Erin Mahnke, Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Robert L. Miller to Joseph & Erin Mahnke, Ohio 108 rear, Wauseon.
Robert L. Miller to Joseph & Erin Mahnke, Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Alice Puckett, trustee to Joseph & Erin Mahnke, Ohio 108 rear, Wauseon.
Paul Shull to Chad & Nichole Aeschliman, 405 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Michael & Katherine Bronson to Sonia Jacobs, 224 E. Superior St., Wauseon.
Matthew Graber to Ervin Yoder, 233 E. Walnut St., Wauseon.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Nicholas D. Pranger, 23, Corunna, Ind., and Amelia R. Cramer, 21, Alvordton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.