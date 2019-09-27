Fulton Common Pleas
Jonathan Boesger, 25, Fayette, had previously pleaded guilty to OVI and attempted improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Boesger was sentenced to two years of community control, 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 177 suspended, pay prosecution costs, fined $1,000 and not possess any firearms while on community control. His license was suspended for one year and his firearms shall be forfeited to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to be destroyed.
Jamill Scott, 27, Chicago, had previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and failure to comply with an order of a police officer. He was sentenced to five years of community control, ordered to stay out of bars, maintain employment, file tax returns, forfeit his vehicle to the city of Wauseon and serve 180 days at CCNO, with credit for 60 days served. Scott fled from an attempted theft and attempted to inflict harm. While attempting to flee, he failed to comply with police orders.
