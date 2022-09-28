Michael Harrison, 39, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of hashish, a fifth-degree felony. He was a 10-month prison term with credit for 127 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Dylan Hoy Abrigo, 18, Delta, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony; and arson, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program. He was given credit for 169 days served in jail while his case was pending. The arson charge was amended from aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. Two counts of aggravated arson, each a first-degree felony, were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that he set fire to an occupied structure on Delta's Glenwood Avenue on Feb. 27.
James Betts, 20, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for one year with conditions, including that he enter the Fulton County CBT program and serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Macario Cuevas, 50, Delta, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 150-day jail sentence at CCNO with credit for 134 days jail served in jail while his case was pending and fined $250. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The indictment had alleged that he caused serious physical harm to another man on April 12.
Jerod Yedica, 32, Archbold, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete the county's drug court program as well as treatment recommended by A Renewed Mind.
Jose Luna, 18, Archbold, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
