John Reeb, 40, Ridgeville Corners, pleaded guilty to aggravated menacing, a first-degree felony. He was fined $1,000 and given 13 days in jail with credit for 13 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Dustin Siler, 26, 1219 Washington Ave., Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Glenda Baldridge, 30, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Anthony Keough, 24, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28 and bond was set at $250,000.
Daniel Lane Jr., 34, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and bond was set at $15,000.
Josue Luna, 27, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and his bond was continued.
Quinten Miller, 35, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28 and his bond was continued.
Jacob Olson, 31, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
