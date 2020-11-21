Fulton Common Pleas
Christine Flickinger, 27, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for two years, fined $100, and ordered to complete recommended treatment programs, pay $125 restitution to the victim and serve 87 days in the Corrections Center of northwest Ohio with credit for days already served jail while his was pending. The charge was amended from grand theft, a third-degree felony.
