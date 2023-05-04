Stacy Clark, 51, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. She was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 100 days served in jail while her case was pending.
Baylor Barnum, 21, Louisville, Ky., pleaded not guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, second- and third-degree felonies; aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony; and vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dentaro Lee, 18, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 6 and his bond was continued.
Christopher Bird, 38, Fayette, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to three counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He will be evaluated to determine his competency to stand trial.
Daniel Cook, 57, Wauseon, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. He will be evaluated to determine his competency to stand trial.
Glen Kunkle, 35, Wauseon, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony. He will be evaluated to determine his competency to stand trial.
