• Fulton County
Board meeting:
The Fulton County commissioners will meet Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' session room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. In new business, the board will consider six resolutions, including one that would approve the Center for Child and Family Advocacy as a qualified agency to receive fees collected from marriage licenses and dissolution fees, and another approving a draw request for FAA grant funds to construct a snow-removal equipment storage building. Mobility manager Josh Junge is scheduled to give an update on Northwest Ohio Mobility at 10 a.m.
