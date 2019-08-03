• Fulton County
Board meeting:
The Fulton County commissioners will meet Tuesday at a delayed start time of 10 a.m. in the commissioners' session room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. The board will consider six new pieces of legislation, including a resolution awarding the bid for the 2019 pavement-marking program.
