Fulton County

Board meeting: 

The Fulton County commissioners will meet Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' session room, 152 S. Fulton St., Suite 270, Wauseon. In new business, the board will consider 15 resolutions, including one to enter a contract with Mosser Construction for the courthouse renovation project, and another accepting the resignation of a Job and Family Services employee. 

