• Fulton County
Board meeting:
The Fulton County commissioners will meet Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' session room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. In old business, the board is scheduled to review a request for parking lot use for the 2019 Wauseon Christmas parade, as well as the recent Ohio EPA landfill inspection report and the October 2019 investment interest report. In new business, a pair of resolutions related to personnel at the Fulton County Senior Center are scheduled for the board's consideration.
