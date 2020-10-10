One candidate in the only contested Fulton County political race this fall — for county commissioner — wants to return to a seat he previously held, while the other hopes to parlay a lengthy professional and educational resume into success.
The candidates are former Fulton County Commissioner Joe Short, a Republican, and a retired state auditor, Becky Thatcher, an Independent. Both live near Archbold.
The winner on Nov. 3 gets a four-year term in January, and will replace Commissioner Bill Rufenacht, who chose not to seek a third term.
Short already has some experience in elected office as he is in the third year of a four-year term as a German Township trustee, a position he also held from 2004-06.
Owner of his own business in Archbold (Joe Short Insurance) for 28 years, he’s got one term as county commissioner under his belt as well, serving from 2007-11.
Thatcher has not held elected office, but touts an educational resume that includes a public administration master’s degree from the University of Findlay in 2002, along with two other degrees before that.
Retired from the Ohio Job and Family Services agency as a state auditor, Thatcher also held positions as a realtor, business co-owner, bus driver, corporate secretary-treasurer and ODOT highway garage clerk.
Whoever wins the race will join Republican incumbent Jon Rupp, who is unopposed this fall, and Jeff Rupp, whose seat is not on the ballot until 2022, as Fulton County commissioners.
Profiles of the candidates in the contested commissioner race are below:
Joe Short
Age: 54
Address: 24620 County Road A, Archbold
Education: 1984 graduate, Archbold High School; 1988 graduate, Ohio State University
Family: wife, Sheryl; sons, Eric and Aaron; daughters, Jade and Ashley
Occupation: owner, Joe Short Insurance, Archbold
Previous political offices: German Township trustee, 2004-06, 2017-20; Fulton County commissioner, 2007-11
Party affiliation: Republican
Reason for seeking office: “My family taught me the importance of being a part of my community by being willing to be in public office. Our family has been blessed to be a part of this beautiful county, and I will continue to help our county stay a great place to live and a great place to raise families.
“I enjoy the challenge of helping organizations in our county move forward, preparing and achieving future growth. I am a strong proponent, and have a good working relationship with local and national officials. I set goals and am willing to do the hard work to achieve those goals to benefit our county. My experience researching, applying for and obtaining grant money will help our residents in Fulton County.
“With one commissioner retiring, it is essential to have an experienced individual ready to take his place without needing years to learn the complex governmental procedures. I am the person with 10 years of experience and an understanding that will work to continually better our community.”
Top goals: “I’d look to expand waterlines from one community to another. We need to look at the existing lines to assess longevity and supply. We can’t develop or increase lines without making sure our current lines can withstand growth and supply. One community in particular has a six-inch, thin-wall waterline that is at full capacity and has been experiencing breaks due to age and material construction. This is where my existing relationships with our senators, congressmen and appropriation committee members will help to see what possible funding solutions may be available.
“In the eastern end of Fulton County, sanitary sewer issues have become a health hazard for many residents. Due to the growth in these areas, we will need to look at finding the closest routes and the facilities that can handle the additional needs for these residents. My experience in researching, applying for and obtaining grant funding will be an asset along with working together with our state and national officials.
“Probably the most pressing issue is resolving the countywide EMS contract. Our EMS provides outstanding service to our residents, and the system in place works because of the paramedics’ dedication and expertise. As with all emergency services, costs continue to increase. This is where my past experience and understanding of the system will help find a balance between the county levy and the service provided. I have been involved in past EMS contract negotiations, and we came to an equitable solution then. I know, by working together with all parties involved we will reach the best solution for the residents in Fulton County now.”
Becky Thatcher
Age: 66
Address: 25243 County Road HJ, Archbold
Education: 1972 graduate, Archbold High School; 1998 graduate, Northwest State Community College, associate degree in applied science business management; 2000 graduate, University of Findlay, bachelor’s degree in business; 2002 graduate, University of Findlay, master’s degree in public administration
Family: husband, Ken; two sons
Occupation: retired state auditor
Previous political offices: none
Party affiliation: Independent
Reason for seeking office: “Service! My parents were a great example of serving our community. I want to serve the people to continue their legacy. When I started my MBA at the University of Findlay, I chose public administration with the goal of serving Fulton County as their full-time commissioner. I’m qualified, I’m educated and I’m ready to serve. In addition, my 10-year old granddaughter took one of my notepads from my previous campaign with the Becky Thatcher Riverboat that had on its marquis “Elect Becky Thatcher.” She changed the lettering to read “Elect Addison!” If I don’t break the glass ceiling of the Fulton County commissioners’ office, who will? I want that full-time commissioner to be me!”
Top goals: “1. Help resolve the county’s EMS negotiations. Hopefully we can bring a contract that all the EMS, the fire departments, the township trustees and the voters can agree on.
“2. Listen! I want to be available to listen to my constituents from one end of the county to the other. Continue support of our law enforcement officers, first responders, support veterans services and the senior center where I volunteer.
“3. Continue the current fiscally responsible budgets from the commissioners’ office.”
