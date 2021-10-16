• Fulton County

Clerk's report:

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for September 2021, with September 2020 in parentheses.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 14 (19); civil, 7 (11); criminal, 15 (10); miscellaneous, 0 (3); judgment liens, 103 (86); and appeals, 1 (1), with a total of fees collected being $15,279.74 ($16,158.36).

The title department issued a total of 1,739 (1,977) titles: new cars, 83 (122); used cars, 814 (1,062); new trucks, 60 (93); used trucks, 464 (394); vans, 16 (10); motorcycles, 68 (49); manufactured homes, 19 (17); trailers, 43 (34); travel trailers, 45 (54); motor homes, 21 (33); buses, 4 (0); off-road vehicles, 64 (49); watercraft, 23 (36); outboard motors, 3 (12); other, 12 (12), with a total of fees collected being $948,665.57 ($873,854.56).

