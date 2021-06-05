• Fulton County

Clerk's report:

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for May 2021, with May 2020 in parentheses.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 68 (254); civil, 9 (11); criminal, 10 (12); miscellaneous, 1 (0); judgment liens, 26 (209); and appeals, 1 (1), with a total of fees collected being $17,632.89 ($15,218.56).

The title department issued a total of 1,766 (1,350) titles: new cars, 104 (97); used cars, 883 (693); new trucks, 61 (55); used trucks, 389 (242); vans, 17 (10); motorcycles, 70 (68); manufactured homes, 10 (10); trailers, 41 (9); travel trailers, 65 (31); motor homes, 35 (30); buses, 0 (1); off-road vehicles, 38 (65); watercraft, 38 (18); outboard motors, 6 (6); other, 9 (15), with a total of fees collected being $823,477.148 ($659,791.95).

