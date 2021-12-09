• Fulton County

Clerk's report:

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for November 2021, with November 2020 in parentheses.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 12 (20); civil, 16 (9); criminal, 10 (8); miscellaneous, 0 (3); judgment liens, 100 (88); and appeals, 0 (2), with a total of fees collected being $16,765.64 ($13,138.49).

The title department issued a total of 1,438 (1,588) titles: new cars, 89 (93); used cars, 722 (889); new trucks, 52 (50); used trucks, 380 (358); vans, 9 (10); motorcycles, 35 (29); manufactured homes, 8 (17); trailers, 26 (21); travel trailers, 22 (25); motor homes, 25 (26); buses, 3 (0); off-road vehicles, 53 (52); watercraft, 7 (8); outboard motors, 0 (5); other, 7 (5), with a total of fees collected being $701,404.36 ($775,747.59).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments