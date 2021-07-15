• Fulton County

Clerk's report:

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for June 2021, with June 2020 in parentheses.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 227 (335); civil, 8 (7); criminal, 21 (7); miscellaneous, 3 (2); judgment liens, 185 (335); and appeals, 0 (0), with a total of fees collected being $21,001.42 ($17,625.48).

The title department issued a total of 2,021 (2,490) titles: new cars, 131 (133); used cars, 975 (1,307); new trucks, 79 (86); used trucks, 490 (486); vans, 27 (18); motorcycles, 78 (110); manufactured homes, 12 (10); trailers, 34 (25); travel trailers, 63 (81); motor homes, 31 (50); buses, 2 (0); off-road vehicles, 42 (76); watercraft, 40 (68); outboard motors, 9 (14); other, 8 (26), with a total of fees collected being $961,999.72 ($1,103,269.53).

