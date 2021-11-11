• Fulton County

Clerk's report:

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for October 2021, with October 2020 in parentheses.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 11 (11); civil, 9 (16); criminal, 11 (14); miscellaneous, 3 (3); judgment liens, 143 (111); and appeals, 0 (1), with a total of fees collected being $18,244.35 ($14,572.23).

The title department issued a total of 1,551 (1,835) titles: new cars, 78 (114); used cars, 766 (1,029); new trucks, 50 (68); used trucks, 413 (389); vans, 12 (14); motorcycles, 40 (43); manufactured homes, 5 (11); trailers, 28 (27); travel trailers, 47 (45); motor homes, 35 (25); buses, 3 (0); off-road vehicles, 58 (41); watercraft, 6 (15); outboard motors, 1 (8); other, 9 (6), with a total of fees collected being $813,439.70 ($780,789.59).

