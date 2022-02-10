• Fulton County

Clerk's report:

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2022, with January 2021 in parentheses.

New cases filed in the legal department 162 (359): domestic, 15 (11); civil, 18 (13); criminal, 6 (11); miscellaneous, 1 (9); judgment liens, 119 (312); and appeals, 3 (3), with a total of fees collected being $13978.44 ($11,718.77).

The title department issued a total of 1,392 (1,646) titles: new cars, 101 (115); used cars, 727 (907); new trucks, 56 (81); used trucks, 341 (379); vans, 9 (19); motorcycles, 33 (23); manufactured homes, 14 (8); trailers, 20 (24); travel trailers, 16 (12); motor homes, 13 (17); buses, 1 (2); off-road vehicles, 44 (43); watercraft, 11 (7); outboard motors, 1 (3); other, 5 (6), with a total of fees collected being $753,428.98 ($787,888.23).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments