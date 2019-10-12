WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has released his monthly report for September 2019, with September 2018 numbers in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department included: domestic, 13 (8); civil, 23 (12); criminal, 9 (12), miscellaneous, 4 (3); judgment liens, 45 (n/a) and appeals, 2 (n/a), with a total amount of fees being $18,956.56 ($11,971.84)

The title department issued a total of 1,643 titles (1,482); new cars, 119 (105); used cars, 863 (780); new trucks, 76 (47); used trucks, 335 (331); vans, 15 (17); motorcycles, 49 (23); manufactured homes, 13 (20); trailers, 28 (17); travel trailers, 26 (44); motor homes, 36 (41); buses, 1 (0); off-road vehicles, 56 (46); watercraft, 20 (7); outboard motors, 5 (3); and other, 1 (1), with a total amount of fees collected being $720,548.93 ($587,999.90).

